NAB Opposes Abdul Ghani Majeed Acquittal Plea In Accountability Court

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday resumed the hearing of fake bank accounts and mega money laundering references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday resumed the hearing of fake bank accounts and mega money laundering references.

During the hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposes the acquittal plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed, a key accused in the case.

Ghani have filed an acquittal plea in the multi-billion rupees fake bank account case.

At the outset of the hearing NAB prosecutor briefed the court that Ghani was a key accused in fake account case as well as a beneficiary in Omni group.

He pleaded that the Bureau was investigating him in different fake accounts cases and disclosed that Ghani is a close ally of former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir Kaka.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to reject Ghani's acquittal plea in its written reply filed in the court regarding Majeed's acquittal application.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan while hearing the case had asked the defence to argue on acquittal application of Majeed in next hearing.

