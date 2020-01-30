NAB opposes acquittal plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Plea seeking acquittal from NAB references by Abdul Ghani Majeed key accused in mega money laundering case was heard in Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Thursday.NAB opposed acquittal petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed.Abdul Ghani had submitted acquittal petition in references filed against him under NAB ordinance.

NAB prosecutor told to court that Abdul Ghani Majeed is a key accused in fake account case and Omni group beneficiary while NAB is investigating Abdul Ghani Majeed in different fake accounts cases.Abdul Ghani Majeed is a close ally of former DG Sindh Building Control Authority, prosecutor stated.NAB requested the court to reject Abdul Ghani Majeed acquittal petition.

NAB has submitted its written reply in AC Islamabad.