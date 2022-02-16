NAB opposes acquittal plea of accused in Kidney Hills reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday requested the accountability court to dismiss the acquittal plea of co-accused Ijaz Haroon in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday requested the accountability court to dismiss the acquittal plea of co-accused Ijaz Haroon in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala.

The court, however, reserved its judgment on the matter pertaining accused name on ECL after listening arguments from the both sides at large.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

The NAB submitted its comments and opposed the acquittal plea.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer also gave arguments on the plea seeking to remove the accused name from exit control list. The court reserved its judgment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Hakim Mandviwala, another co-accused, submitted plea seeking permission to travel abroad. The court adjourned hearing on it till March 2.