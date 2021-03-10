NAB opposes acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its comments to an Accountability Court (AC) in acquittal plea of former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal from Narowal sports City Complex reference.

The court, however, adjourned the case till April 5, due to lawyers' strike.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ahsan Iqbal and others.

The NAB submitted its comments and requested the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal as there were sufficient evidence against him in the case.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz till March 30, due to lawyers' strike.