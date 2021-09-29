NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal pleas of two co-accused in reference pertaining to corruption in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) against its former Chairperson Farzana Raja.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference against the above accused.

The NAB stated in its comments that there were sufficient evidence against the co-accused including Ifat Zahra and Raja Abdul Manaaf. It prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of the accused.

The court then adjourned the case till October 20.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned rental power reference against ex-secretary Shahid Rafi, Ismail Qureshi and others till October 18. The defence lawyer gave arguments on acquittal plea of accused Urooj ul Hassan.