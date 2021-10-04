NAB opposes acquittal plea of Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 21, on Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 21, on Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others.

The NAB during the hearing also opposed the acquittal plea of Saleem Mandviwala in in above reference and prayed the court to dismiss it. The hearing of the graft reference was adjourned without any further proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Kidney Hills reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon.

At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about the Barrister Qasim Abbasi who was supposed to cross examine the prosecution witness this day.

The associate lawyer told the court that Mr. Abbasi had suffered dengue fever in Karachi and couldn't appear.

The associate lawyer objected over the map provided by the anti graft body and said that it was not clear. He prayed the court to instruct the NAB to produce a clear copy of map pertaining to kidney hills land.

At this, the court summoned the case investigation officer on next hearing and adjourned the case.

During the hearing, the NAB submitted the comments against the acquittal plea of Saleem Mandviwala in corruption reference. The NAB opposed the acquittal plea and prayed the court to dismiss it as there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

The accused Nadeem Mandviwala and Abdul Qayyum on the occasion filed a plea seeking permanent exemption from hearing.