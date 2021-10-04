UrduPoint.com

NAB Opposes Acquittal Plea Of Mandviwala In Kidney Hills Reference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

NAB opposes acquittal plea of Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 21, on Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 21, on Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others.

The NAB during the hearing also opposed the acquittal plea of Saleem Mandviwala in in above reference and prayed the court to dismiss it. The hearing of the graft reference was adjourned without any further proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Kidney Hills reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon.

At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about the Barrister Qasim Abbasi who was supposed to cross examine the prosecution witness this day.

The associate lawyer told the court that Mr. Abbasi had suffered dengue fever in Karachi and couldn't appear.

The associate lawyer objected over the map provided by the anti graft body and said that it was not clear. He prayed the court to instruct the NAB to produce a clear copy of map pertaining to kidney hills land.

At this, the court summoned the case investigation officer on next hearing and adjourned the case.

During the hearing, the NAB submitted the comments against the acquittal plea of Saleem Mandviwala in corruption reference. The NAB opposed the acquittal plea and prayed the court to dismiss it as there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

The accused Nadeem Mandviwala and Abdul Qayyum on the occasion filed a plea seeking permanent exemption from hearing.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Corruption Senate National Accountability Bureau Dengue October From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against ..

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against Junaid Safdar in the UK

5 minutes ago
 Kitchen Gardening: Agriculture Deptt offers seed p ..

Kitchen Gardening: Agriculture Deptt offers seed packet of seven different veget ..

3 minutes ago
 EU on Military Training Mission in Ukraine: Discus ..

EU on Military Training Mission in Ukraine: Discussions on Support Measures Ongo ..

3 minutes ago
 Court Arrests Owner of Tbilisi Apartment Where Saa ..

Court Arrests Owner of Tbilisi Apartment Where Saakashvili Was Hiding - Lawyer

3 minutes ago
 Moscow, Cairo Agree to Hold 2+2 Foreign, Defense M ..

Moscow, Cairo Agree to Hold 2+2 Foreign, Defense Ministers Talks Early in 2022 - ..

3 minutes ago
 SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial n ..

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial natural gas pipeline

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.