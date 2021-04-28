UrduPoint.com
NAB Opposes Acquittal Plea Of Saleem Mandviwala In Fake Accounts Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

NAB opposes acquittal plea of Saleem Mandviwala in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday submitted its comments in which it opposed the acquittal plea of former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and other accused in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference connected to fake accounts scam against Saleem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon and Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor opposed the acquittal pleas of the accused and argued that there was sufficient evidence against the accused persons. He prayed the court to dismiss their acquittal pleas.

The NAB also requested the judge to reject the requests of the accused seeking exemption from hearing.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till May 3.

NAB has nominated Saleem Mandviwala, Nadeem Mandviwala, Ejaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mahmood as the accused.

Saleem Mandviwala is alleged to have facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government plots to Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed.

According to the NAB reference, Haroon received huge sums of money from fake accounts in exchange for the plots. He prepared backdated files of the plots and then Mandviwala assisted him in selling them to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

NAB alleges that Saleem Mandviwala and Ejaz Haroon received Rs 140 million through fake accounts. From his share, Mandviwala first bought a plot in the name of 'benami' [frontman] person. Later he sold the plot and bought shares in the name of another frontman.

From that money, according to NAB reference, Saleem Mandviwala and Nadeem Mandviwala bought shares in Mangla View Company in the name of Tariq Mahmood.

