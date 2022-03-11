NAB opposes acquittal plea of Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The anti-corruption watch days in its reply to the plea of Shehbaz Sharif tells the court that they have strong evidence to prove charges against him in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted its reply before an accountability court in response to the acquittal plea of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The anti-corruption watch dog asked the court to dismiss the plea of the PML-N president, saying that it had strong evidence to prove the charges of misusing power and authority in the case.

The accountability court judge directed both sides to come up with arguments on the plan ad put off further hearing until March 18.

Shehbaz Sahrif through his counsel argued that he saved billions of rupees of the public money in the government schemes, adding that neither he was a shareholder nor the director of the sugar mills.

Shehbaz Sharif said he had already transferred his properties to his children.

He said the NAB had failed to prove corruption charges against him, asking the court to acquit him in the case.

Hamza Shehbaz, his son, who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab assembly, had already moved an acquittal plea in Ramzan sugar Mills. Hamza Shehbaz moved his plea on the ground of recent amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

Hamza said the corruption watchdog filed the reference against him for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The NAB reference is ill-founded and based on mala fide intentions and political grounds, the PML-N leader alleged, adding the bureau instituted the reference at the instigation of the incumbent government.