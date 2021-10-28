NAB opposes acquittal plea of Zardari in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday opposed the acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana reference and prayed the court to dismiss his petition.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Zardari's lawyer Farooq H. Naek, NAB Prosecutors Irfan Bhola and Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Farooq H. Naek requested the court to adjourn further hearing till next date as he had engagement this day in Supreme Court. The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 18.

It may be mentioned here that the reference had alleged the accused for keeping the vehicles of toshakhana in personal use.

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also been named in the case who later declared absconder over non appearance.