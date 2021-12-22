NAB opposes acquittal pleas of accused in Karkay reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its comments against the acquittal pleas of co-accused in Karkay Rental Power reference against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested the accountability court to dismiss the petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its comments against the acquittal pleas of co-accused in Karkay Rental Power reference against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested the accountability court to dismiss the petitions.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal pleas of three co-accused Tahir Basharat, Razi Abbas and Rasool Khan Mehsood in above graft reference.

The NAB said the reference fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court and there were sufficient proofs against the accused.

Another accused Ismail Qureshi also filed his acquittal plea in same reference and the court sought comments from NAB on it. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till January 24.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam adjourned hearing till January 6, in Pink Residency reference against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and other accused. The defence lawyer continued their arguments I am acquittal pleas of co-accused including Shabbir Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar and then court asked the NAB prosecutor to give arguments on next hearing.