UrduPoint.com

NAB Opposes Acquittal Pleas Of Asif Zardari In Graft References

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:37 PM

NAB opposes acquittal pleas of Asif Zardari in graft references

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday opposed the acquittal pleas of former president Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering and park lane references, requesting the accountability court to dismiss the same

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday opposed the acquittal pleas of former president Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering and park lane references, requesting the accountability court to dismiss the same.

The NAB in its comments said that Asif Ali Zardari had misused his powers being the president and anti graft body prepared cases in light of the directives of Supreme Court.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal plea of Asif Ali Zardari in graft references connected with fake accounts scam.

The court sought arguments from both sides on the matter and adjourned hearing till December 16.

Meanwhile, the same court directed the NAB to submit its comments against acquittal plea of accused in reference against former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and others pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance before the court that there was no allegation of causing loss to exchequer in the reference and prayed the court to dismiss it. The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Same Money December From Court

Recent Stories

Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementi ..

Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementing NPP Projects in Third Count ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka ..

Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea ..

IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea

3 minutes ago
 2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochista ..

2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries ..

Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under In ..

Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Inves ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.