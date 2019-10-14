The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday opposed the acquittal petition of Secretary Law and Justice Arshad Farooq in the corruption reference of Rs1.68 billion pertaining to the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Arshad Farooq while heading DRAP, had had artificially increased the prices of medicines to benefit eight pharmaceutical companies.

The other co-accused in the case had reached a plea bargain with the department, he said, adding that there was clear evidence against Farooq as well.

He prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of the accused.

I t may be mentioned here that NAB had lodged a corruption reference worth Rs1.68 billion in 2016 against the then DRAP head Arshad Farooq and others.