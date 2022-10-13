UrduPoint.com

NAB Opposes Shahzad Akbar's Attendance Through Video Link

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a plea seeking appearance of PTI leader Shahzad Ali Akbar in a NAB inquiry through video link

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir heard the case.

The NAB in its comments stated that the physical appearance of the accused was necessary in criminal cases.

The NAB said that the attendance of Shehzad Akbar was necessary as it couldn't record his statement through the video link.

The assistant attorney general prayed the court to grant some time as the comments of the law ministry were still awaited. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for one-week.

