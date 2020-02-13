NAB opposes transfer of fake bank account accused Taha Raza to Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the transfer of fake bank accounts accused Taha Raza to Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the transfer of fake bank accounts accused Taha Raza to Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the bail pleas of two fake bank accounts accused Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the NAB pleaded the court to grant some time for obtaining permission from the NAB authorities regarding transfer of accused to Karachi.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client was in jail since last 20 months and got injured in prison due to trauma.

He said that his client could not sleep on ground due to injuries.

The counsel said that the accused involved in the case mentioned Hussein Lawai.

He alleged that Noreen Sultan took a bribe of Rs 50,000 to open a fake bank account.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that in white-collar crime, the only good thing was that it was difficult to find evidence. All the branches of the bank operate under the corporate head, he added.

He said that trials could also be conducted during the investigation of any case.

The NAB counsel said that a trial was underway against the accused Taha Raza and the reference had also been filed.

The counsel for the petitioner said that most of the accused in the fake bank account case were granted bail. He pleaded the court that under the hardship rule, Taha Raza should also be granted bail.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.