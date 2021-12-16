UrduPoint.com

NAB Opposes Zardari's Acquittal Plea In Toshakhana Reference

Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:13 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday opposed the acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana reference and requested the accountability court to dismiss the case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB, however, requested the court to grant time for comments on acquittal pleas of co-accused Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed under second NAB amendment Ordinance.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till December 23, on Thatha Water Supply reference against ex-president Asif Zardari, co-accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of the defence lawyer. The same court also adjourned mega money laundering reference against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 7.

