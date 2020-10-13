UrduPoint.com
NAB Ordered To Implement Orders For Confiscation Of Nawaz Sharif's Assets By Oct 29

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to ensure implementation of court directives pertaining to confiscation of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana reference till October 29

The investigation officer of NAB informed the court that the confiscation of Nawaz Sharif's property, shares in private companies and freezing his bank accounts was underway in compliance of the court's orders. The NAB had sent letters to Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and concerned banks in this regard.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on the case. The court adjourned the matter against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani without further proceeding due to absence of defense lawyers in line of bar's strike.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani and Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed. Junior lawyer informed the court that Asif Zardari was under treatment in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi and unable to appear before the court.

