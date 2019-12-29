UrduPoint.com
NAB Ordinance Mother Of All NROs:PPP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:36 PM

NAB ordinance mother of all NROs:PPP

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) Peoples Party has declared the newly introduced NAB ordinance as "mother of all NROs". This was said in a press conference held at PPP Media Office Islamabad by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Nazir Dhoki and others.Qamar Zaman Kaira said that when President Asif Ali Zardari has said that NAB and economy cannot go together, the PTI had said that PPP is asking for NRO.

Today the government by introducing this NAB ordinance has in fact given NRO to its cronies.This is another U-turn by Imran Khan and his last U-turn is also round the corner which will be last U-turn of his political life.

When the need of selected ends then the selected are allowed taking last U-turn, Mr. Kaira said. President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira said that NAB cannot conduct accountability of judiciary, army, bureaucracy and the rulers.

It can only conduct accountability of two opposition parties.Qamar Zaman Kaira thanked Rawalpindi police for providing good security for the Liaqat Bagh jalsa but demanded withdrawing of FIR registered against PPP workers.

The government erected as much hurdles as it could and PPP had to approach high court for holding this jalsa. PPP has always faced and struggled against dictatorships and now the Party is coming out with new zeal and fervour against this selected and puppet government.

We call this government a fascist government because it does not want us to hold political activities and contact people. No force in the world can keep PPP away from the people of Pakistan, he said.President PPP Punjab announced that before the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit 8 districts and this will continue after the anniversary as well.

He requested Rawalpindi administration to withdraw FIR against PPP workers. Opposition will sit together to analyse the ordinance which Imran Khan has introduced for his cronies and then chalk out its strategy regarding this ordinance, he concluded.

