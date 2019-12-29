NAB ordinance neither NRO nor aimed to hide corruption: FM Qureshi

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NAB) ordinance was neither NRO nor it meant to put curtain for hiding corruption.

While talking to media persons after attending Qul Khawani of the mother of religious scholar Shafqat Bhutta here at Daulat Gate, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had zero tolerance against corruption.

He stated that opposition was making undue criticism on NAB ordinance. He lamented that it had become a trend to criticise government's steps.

Earlier, the opposition was making demand for amendments in NAB laws but now it was criticising without studying new ordinance.

The opposition was of the view that businessmen community was worried and economy was not heading forward due to tight policies.

Private businessmen should work without any fear, said Qureshi.

Similarly, some people were held due to procedural flaws and others were also in state of fear. NAB ordinance would help promote business by addressing the procedural flaws, he said.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan Peoples Party had also been demanding change in the amendment. Qureshi also suggested that opposition should talk to the government and present its recommendations instead of doing criticism.

The government would not allow any misuse of public money, said Qureshi. About tax evasion and some other issues, there are some other institutions to deal with such sort of issues.

Morere/atf