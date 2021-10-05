NAB Ordinance to be presented to PM on Wednesday: Farogh

Minister of Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance would be presented to Prime Minister on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance would be presented to Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Under new Ordinance, the trial court would have the right to grant bail, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

As far as appointment of new Chairman NAB is concerned, he said, we will have consultation with Opposition leader.

Replying to a question about the matter of tax cases, he said Federal board of revenue (FBR), would deal the tax cases.

To another question about appointment of judges for NAB, he said the consultation would be made with Provincial Chief Justices.