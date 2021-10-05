NAB Ordinance to be tabled to PM on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance would be tabled to Prime Minister on Wednesday, which would help NAB to improve its performance.

Talking to a private news channel he said, on the direction of PM Imran Khan, the Law Minister with consultation had finalised the NAB Ordinance draft which would be soon turned into act.

The advisor said, the trial court would had the right to grant bail and the Chairman NAB would also be appointed with consultation of the Opposition leader under this law.

He said the process of consultation for new Chairman would also be completed in 90 days and till the appointment, the existing Chairman would fulfill the duties.

The matter of tax cases would be dealt by Federal board of Revenue (FBR), not by NAB he said and added that businessmen were also harassed through different sanctions in the past.