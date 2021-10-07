UrduPoint.com

NAB Ordinance To Ensure Supremacy Of Law: Babar Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

NAB Ordinance to ensure supremacy of law: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance would ensure supremacy of law in the country.

NAB Ordinance could benefit Opposition parties, he said in an interview with a private television channel. He advised the Opposition parties to avoid criticizing NAB Chief because the appointment of the Chairman NAB was made by Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party. NAB Prosecutor General was also brought by Opposition parties, he added. Replying to a question about Maryam's petition, he said, "It is useless."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Babar Awan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs provision of security, facili ..

Commissioner directs provision of security, facilities to ITI's activities

55 seconds ago
 Minister directs to ensure safe blood transfusion ..

Minister directs to ensure safe blood transfusion across province

57 seconds ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

58 seconds ago
 'Pakistan insurance industry has great potential i ..

'Pakistan insurance industry has great potential in CPEC perspective'

1 minute ago
 Education Minister directs HEC to resolve issues ..

Education Minister directs HEC to resolve issues of Pakistan Nursing Council

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.