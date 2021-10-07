NAB Ordinance to ensure supremacy of law: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance would ensure supremacy of law in the country.

NAB Ordinance could benefit Opposition parties, he said in an interview with a private television channel. He advised the Opposition parties to avoid criticizing NAB Chief because the appointment of the Chairman NAB was made by Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party. NAB Prosecutor General was also brought by Opposition parties, he added. Replying to a question about Maryam's petition, he said, "It is useless."