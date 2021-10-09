UrduPoint.com

NAB Ordinance To Ensure Supremacy Of Law: MNA

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Riaz Fatyana on Saturday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance would ensure supremacy of law in the country

Talking to a private television channel, he said that opposition parties were making hue and cry over the Ordinance as they wanted to get rid of their corruption and money laundering cases.

He said PTI government believed in supremacy of law and making all-out efforts to bring reforms in the institutions. There was dire need to make amendment in the NAB laws to further strengthen the institution, he added.

Talking about EVMs, the MNA said electronic voting machine (EVM) was a modern technology which must be used in the next elections for transparency in the system.

Riaz said opposition parties were not supporting the government for EVMs and electoral reforms, as they wanted to follow the old procedure of voting for rigging purpose.

He concluded that the role of the opposition in a parliamentary democracy was very significant.

Replying to a question, he said opposition parties could play an important role for the development and progress of the country.

