NAB organises cricket tournament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised an inter-wing cricket tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Club, here on Sunday.

NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh was the guest of honor. The tournament included four teams: NAB Lahore Headquarters (Black), Investigation Wing 1 and A&P Wing (Blue), Prosecution Wing (Grey), and Investigation Wings 2 and 3 (Sky Blue).

After an intense competition, the Investigation Wings 2 and 3 team claimed victory, while NAB Lahore Headquarters Wing secured second place. Four teams battled fiercely in the knockout tournament, with batsmen impressing by hitting multiple sixes out of the ground.

On the occasion, Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh stated that the Primary objective of organizing the cricket tournament was to provide NAB officers with an opportunity to engage in healthy physical activities.

He emphasized that sports play a vital role in maintaining physical fitness and also praised the participants for their outstanding performance.

The DG announced that NAB Lahore would soon organize a cricket tournament featuring teams from NAB, FIA, Police, and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) promoting a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among law enforcement agencies. The tournament was part of NAB Lahore's efforts to promote sports activities among its officers, fostering a culture of physical fitness and teamwork, he added.