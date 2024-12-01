NAB Organises Cricket Tournament
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised an inter-wing cricket tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Club, here on Sunday.
NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh was the guest of honor. The tournament included four teams: NAB Lahore Headquarters (Black), Investigation Wing 1 and A&P Wing (Blue), Prosecution Wing (Grey), and Investigation Wings 2 and 3 (Sky Blue).
After an intense competition, the Investigation Wings 2 and 3 team claimed victory, while NAB Lahore Headquarters Wing secured second place. Four teams battled fiercely in the knockout tournament, with batsmen impressing by hitting multiple sixes out of the ground.
On the occasion, Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh stated that the Primary objective of organizing the cricket tournament was to provide NAB officers with an opportunity to engage in healthy physical activities.
He emphasized that sports play a vital role in maintaining physical fitness and also praised the participants for their outstanding performance.
The DG announced that NAB Lahore would soon organize a cricket tournament featuring teams from NAB, FIA, Police, and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) promoting a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among law enforcement agencies. The tournament was part of NAB Lahore's efforts to promote sports activities among its officers, fostering a culture of physical fitness and teamwork, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK observes World HIV/AIDS Day with resolve to completely eradicate the fatal disease38 seconds ago
-
Speakers call for focus on media & information literacy for societal development1 minute ago
-
Sindhi Culture Day marked with cultural fervor1 minute ago
-
AJK Govt. to continue furnishing consumers with electricity and wheat flour at subsidized rates: Anw ..2 minutes ago
-
63pc people show confidence in Punjab CM’s environmental initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Health minister stresses compassion, prevention on World AIDS Day12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8.8m released for treatment of police, families21 minutes ago
-
Meeting on Dec 5 to promote schoolteachers22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in domestic dispute22 minutes ago
-
1,581 kalashnikovs recovered during crackdown on illegal weapons31 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar dares PTI to show video evidence of straight firing by LEAs on protestors31 minutes ago
-
2 drug-traffickers arrested42 minutes ago