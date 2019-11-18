NAB organises wall painting contest

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday organised a wall painting contest on the topic of "Impacts of corruption on society" at external wall of NAB regional office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Monday organised a wall painting contest on the topic of "Impacts of corruption on society" at external wall of NAB regional office.

The wall painting contest was organised among students of different universities, which was aimed to create awareness among masses about the impact of corruption.

The impact of social ill-doings in society and the nation were pertinently highlighted by the university students in the form of their wall paintings.