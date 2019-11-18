UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Organises Wall Painting Contest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

NAB organises wall painting contest

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday organised a wall painting contest on the topic of "Impacts of corruption on society" at external wall of NAB regional office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday organised a wall painting contest on the topic of "Impacts of corruption on society" at external wall of NAB regional office.

The wall painting contest was organised among students of different universities, which was aimed to create awareness among masses about the impact of corruption.

The impact of social ill-doings in society and the nation were pertinently highlighted by the university students in the form of their wall paintings.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

42 minutes ago

28 suspects held; huge cache of arms seized in Koh ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP KP approves 31 projects worth Rs.22.311bn

2 minutes ago

Two gangsters held; snatched mobiles and valuables ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes training workshop

2 minutes ago

10 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.