NAB Organizes Anti-corruption Awareness Event In Usta Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Wednesday organized an anti-corruption awareness event at Government Boys High School, Usta Muhammad.

Special District Officer education Sajid Hussain and District Education Female Asiya Khoso attended the event as guests, said a press release issued here.

The students and teachers of government and private institutions attended the program from different parts of the district.

In the urdu speech competition, Beenish from Balochistan Public High school secured the first position, while Rimsha from Girls Irrigation Colony School clinched the second position.

In the English speech competition, Aliza from Government Girls High School Bhagya Khan Beladi clinched the first position, while Mahnoor from Government Girls High School Irrigation secured the second position.

As for the English essay writing competition, Siayara Jani of Balochistan Public School claimed the top spot, with Shabbir Ahmed of Government Boys High School earned the second position.

Likewise, Muhammad Atif from Government Boys High School secured the first position in the Urdu essay writing competition, while Muqaddas from Balochistan Public School attained the second position.

Khadija from Government Girls High School Usta Muhammad claimed the first position, and Bhagya Khan Beladi from Rukhsana Government Girls High School secured the second position in the anti-corruption poster competition.

Muhammad Irfan from Government Boys High School Usta Muhammad emerged as the first-place winner in the calligraphy competition, while Rukhsar Gul from Government Girls High School Usta Muhammad attained the second position.

