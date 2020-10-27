UrduPoint.com
NAB Organizes Awareness Lecture, Walk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing Lahore on Tuesday organized a lecture and awareness walk at Government Islamia Degree College, Sambrial

Addressing the students, Director NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Hasnain highlighted the performance of NAB regarding eradication of corruption from the society.

Addressing the students, Director NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Hasnain highlighted the performance of NAB regarding eradication of corruption from the society.

He said that during last three years, the NAB Lahore recovered more than Rs 15 billion from corrupt elements.

He said that during three years, the NAB Lahore arrested 655 corrupt elements while the indirect recovery of more than Rs 53 billion had also been made possible.

Later, an awareness walk was also arranged in which Principal of the College, professors, NAB officers and students participated.

