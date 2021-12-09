UrduPoint.com

NAB Organizes Awareness Walk On Int'l Anti-corruption Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:57 PM

In commemoration of the international anti-corruption day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan observed an awareness walk to discourage corruption here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :In commemoration of the international anti-corruption day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan observed an awareness walk to discourage corruption here on Thursday.

Director General NAB Multan Nauman Aslam, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider and administrative secretaries of South Punjab departments were participated in the walk.

Afterwards, an awards distribution ceremony was held at Multan Arts Council in which winners of different awareness competitions were awarded certificates, shields and cash prizes where VC Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, VC Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, VC NFCIE &T Prof Dr Malik Akhtar Ali Kalro and Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Arif Kamal Noon were the guest of honors of the ceremony.

The guests later on, appreciated the performances of the participating students and encouraged youth to participate in the activities against corruption.

DG NAB Multan Nauman Aslam while speaking on the occasion, highlighted significance of the day, briefed on performance of NAB Multan region and appreciated performances of the students.

Meanwhile, the awareness walks were also held at Rahimyarkhan, Bahawalpur and Muzafargarh by the concerned NAB officers to spread awareness drive across the area of jurisdiction.

