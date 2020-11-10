NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

As part of ongoing Awareness & Prevention (A&P) activities of A&P Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, the regional bureau on Tuesday organized declamation and painting contests at Government Post Graduate College and Government Degree College, Faisalabad in which students from different Colleges to the Divisional level participated in the competitions

The students were given the opportunity to express their thoughts over the topic "Role of Students in Elimination of Corruption". The college level students participated in the contests with full dedication and passion and also highlighted the importance of accountability institutions, in the way to eradicate the menace of corruption from country.

Addressing to the students, Director NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Husnain said that NAB was the most prestigious organization working to culminate corruption from the country which had been admired by numerous international forums.

NAB Lahore's last three years performance was the demonstration of this vision when the regional Bureau held 656 accused over corruption allegations and the conviction rate remained 78 percent of the Regional Bureau. During last three years, NAB Lahore facilitated more than 60,000 affectees by redressing their losses.