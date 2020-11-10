UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Organizes Declamation, Painting Contests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

As part of ongoing Awareness & Prevention (A&P) activities of A&P Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, the regional bureau on Tuesday organized declamation and painting contests at Government Post Graduate College and Government Degree College, Faisalabad in which students from different Colleges to the Divisional level participated in the competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :As part of ongoing Awareness & Prevention (A&P) activities of A&P Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, the regional bureau on Tuesday organized declamation and painting contests at Government Post Graduate College and Government Degree College, Faisalabad in which students from different Colleges to the Divisional level participated in the competitions.

The students were given the opportunity to express their thoughts over the topic "Role of Students in Elimination of Corruption". The college level students participated in the contests with full dedication and passion and also highlighted the importance of accountability institutions, in the way to eradicate the menace of corruption from country.

Addressing to the students, Director NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Husnain said that NAB was the most prestigious organization working to culminate corruption from the country which had been admired by numerous international forums.

NAB Lahore's last three years performance was the demonstration of this vision when the regional Bureau held 656 accused over corruption allegations and the conviction rate remained 78 percent of the Regional Bureau. During last three years, NAB Lahore facilitated more than 60,000 affectees by redressing their losses.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Faisalabad National Accountability Bureau Post From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

32 seconds ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

38 seconds ago

PRCS holds awareness session on COVID-19 preventio ..

5 minutes ago

RO Plant Project employees demand release of salar ..

9 minutes ago

Zaidi asks whether Sindh govt to take action agai ..

9 minutes ago

Police bust five-member gang of car lifters

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.