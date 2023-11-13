Open Menu

NAB Organizes Easy Writing Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The University of Haripur, under auspices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has arranged essay writing competition.

Nominated students, under the scrutiny of the selection committee, demonstrated exceptional skills, securing top positions in these competitions.

According to the details, in a commendable display of academic competence and civic engagement, the students not only maintained their academic records but had also actively embraced activism, community service, and progress in various fields.

The winners include Hamza from the Department of Information Technology, who claimed the first position in urdu essay writing, Afra Aamir from the Department of Information Technology, secured the top spot in poster painting, and Fatima Aishaq from the Department of Zoology, clinching the second position in English essay writing.

The students were honored with awards and cash prizes by the NAB spokesperson.

Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of the university extended congratulations to the successful students and faculty during a ceremony.

