NAB Organizes Moot On Transparency In Public Procurement

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized a seminar on "Transparency in Public Procurements in Health Sector" at Children Hospital here.

The event was chaired by Atiq- ur-Rehman DG NAB Multan while Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Bhattee graced the seminar as guest of honour.

Guest speakers included Shahid Hussain MD PPRA, Doctor Fakhar ud Din Aamir Director DRAP, Alamgir Rao Director DG Health Services Office, Muhammad Shahbaz Director PMU and Khalid Munir Chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

DG NAB, Atiq ur Rehman stressed upon need to understand the sanctity of procurements in health sector as it has serious implications over commoners.

He termed procurement as a sacred trust and procuring officers as trustees of the national exchequer. He called inkling behind seminar as receipt of numerous complaints over the period in health sector; thus prompting need to organize this very seminar for the sensitization of the medics and health professionals.

He thanked health department, guest speakers and the participants for making this seminar success.

While addressing the participants, Ajmal Secretary (Health) South Punjab appreciated the efforts of NAB Multan in organizing this seminar on a very sensitive subject; highly instrumental in capacity building of the medical professionals. He asked participants to ensure transparency in procurements by following the procedures as laid down in the procurement rules.

The event was attended in numbers by the Medical Superintendents and purchase officers of all the public sector health facilities including Primary & Secondary Healthcare, District Health Authorities and Specialized Healthcare; who participated actively through Q&A sessions.

The event was part of NAB Multan's Awareness & Prevention drive to sensitize the medics & health professionals upon frequent lapses in public service delivery due to scrawny internal controls, malpractices and non-transparent procurements. Guest speakers shared their view and thoughts on the subject.

Shahid Hussain MD PPRA discussed procurement peculiarities from all its angularities including prequalification, bidding document, constitution of different committees, technical evaluation, award of contract, procurement process and alternate methods of procurement.

Doctor Fakhar ud Din Director DRAP Islamabad highlighted generic medicines, generic substitution, quality assurance and controls in procurements. Similarly, Alamgir Rao Director Procurement DG Heath Services Punjab and Muhammad Shahbaz Director PMU Lahore from Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Lahore delineated salient features of centralized procurements in medicines,services and medical equipment. Frequent violations were highlightedfor the ease of participants, said a release issued here on Thursday evening.

