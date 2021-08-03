UrduPoint.com

NAB Organizes Seminar On Role Of Students In Eradicating Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

NAB organizes seminar on role of students in eradicating corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Awareness and Prevention Wing (NABAPW) on Tuesday organized a seminar on role of students in eradicating corruption at Lahore Garrison University (LGU).

According to a spokesperson for NAB here, LGU Vice Chancellor Prof Shehzad Sikandar, NAB officers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, NABAPW Director said that NAB Lahore under the leadership of its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has recovered a large amount in the last three years.

He further said that NAB was raising awareness against corruption and corrupt elements in the society, adding that the NAB's Awareness and Prevention Wing has aim to educate the young generation about the impact of corruption in the society as well as help them to become responsible citizens of society.

To a question of the student, the NAB Lahore team apprised them the usefulness of the plea bargain law and said that under this law NAB recovers 100 percent of the looted money from the culprit and deposits the entire amount in the national treasury.

He said that all the officers of NAB are working day and night to eradicate not only corruption from the country but also to address the issues facing the people.

The Director NAB Lahore thanked the Vice Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Prof Shehzad Sikandar, all the administration and teachers for their full support in the efforts to create awareness among the students.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Student Young Money All From

Recent Stories

UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

27 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

27 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

27 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

36 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.