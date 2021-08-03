NAB organizes seminar on role of students in eradicating corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Awareness and Prevention Wing (NABAPW) on Tuesday organized a seminar on role of students in eradicating corruption at Lahore Garrison University (LGU).

According to a spokesperson for NAB here, LGU Vice Chancellor Prof Shehzad Sikandar, NAB officers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, NABAPW Director said that NAB Lahore under the leadership of its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has recovered a large amount in the last three years.

He further said that NAB was raising awareness against corruption and corrupt elements in the society, adding that the NAB's Awareness and Prevention Wing has aim to educate the young generation about the impact of corruption in the society as well as help them to become responsible citizens of society.

To a question of the student, the NAB Lahore team apprised them the usefulness of the plea bargain law and said that under this law NAB recovers 100 percent of the looted money from the culprit and deposits the entire amount in the national treasury.

He said that all the officers of NAB are working day and night to eradicate not only corruption from the country but also to address the issues facing the people.

The Director NAB Lahore thanked the Vice Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Prof Shehzad Sikandar, all the administration and teachers for their full support in the efforts to create awareness among the students.