NAB organizes seminar to empower students against corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) organised a seminar titled "Empowering Students to Combat Corruption" as part of their awareness campaigns to educate students about their role in eradicating corruption.

The seminar was conducted at NUML University in Quetta, featuring Dr. Muhammad Rashad, who holds the position of Director at NAB, as the main speaker. Also in attendance were Lt. Col (Retd) Nisar Ahmed, the Regional Director of NUML, along with faculty members and students from the university.

In his speech to the audience, Dr. Muhammad Rashad provided insights into the operational procedures, vision, mission, and the threefold strategy that NAB utilizes in its anti-corruption efforts.

He elaborated ill effects of corruption in the light of Hadith and Quranic injunctions as well. The youth were not only told to discourage corruption but were also emphasized to raise their voice for its eradication from society. Further, he informed that every individual has to play his role against the menace of corruption for the betterment of economy and society.

The seminar concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session between the speaker and the students. In closing, Dr. Muhammad Rashad, the Director of NAB, expressed gratitude to the students and the event's hosts for their active participation and for organizing such a fruitful seminar.

