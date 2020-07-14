NAB pastes summons notice against Nawaz Sharif outside court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday pasted the summon notices against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court in Toshakhana vehicles reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday pasted the summon notices against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court in Toshakhana vehicles reference.

The court stated that the accused was not appearing before it deliberately and avoiding his attendance in hearing.

The court gave last chance to the former prime minister to appear before it till August 17, and give answer regarding the corruption reference.

Earlier, the court had ordered to initiate a process to declare the accused as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearance in the case.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif had been named in the case. Zardari and Sharif were accused of availing vehicles from Toshakhana for their personal use while Gillani was alleged for providing these vehicles illegally.