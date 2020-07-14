UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Pastes Summons Notice Against Nawaz Sharif Outside Court

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:58 PM

NAB pastes summons notice against Nawaz Sharif outside court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday pasted the summon notices against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court in Toshakhana vehicles reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday pasted the summon notices against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court in Toshakhana vehicles reference.

The court stated that the accused was not appearing before it deliberately and avoiding his attendance in hearing.

The court gave last chance to the former prime minister to appear before it till August 17, and give answer regarding the corruption reference.

Earlier, the court had ordered to initiate a process to declare the accused as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearance in the case.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif had been named in the case. Zardari and Sharif were accused of availing vehicles from Toshakhana for their personal use while Gillani was alleged for providing these vehicles illegally.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani Vehicles May August From Court

Recent Stories

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

29 minutes ago

TBHF allocates US$1.6 million to launch humanitari ..

59 minutes ago

New dates for Islamic Solidarity Games announced

25 seconds ago

Ehsaas Programme; Rs 2275.956 mln provided to 189, ..

26 seconds ago

Acquittal plea of ex-law secretary in medicine pri ..

29 seconds ago

EU Says Failure of 2 Belarusian Presidential Hopef ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.