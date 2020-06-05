NAB performing its duties independently: Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Tuesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was performing its duties independently.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had nothing with NAB officials matters as the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and no interference in the institutions official affairs.

He said the whole Sharif family was absconder in these days, adding they were hungry for power and using different tactics for the purpose.

He said the people had rejected politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) because they were well aware about their corruption which had made during their governments.

Replying to question, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital there for his treatment but he was enjoying his life in London.

Farukh Habib said the government of Punjab should have to approach the court for returning Nawaz Sharif.

He said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif escaping from the NAB, adding he should reply the questions of the NAB.

He said opposition was busy for political point scoring over the matter of coronavirus and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) ,adding it should avoid to criticise the government in this regard.

He said people had full confidence on the hones leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government policies.