UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Performing Its Duties Independently: Farukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

NAB performing its duties independently: Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Tuesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was performing its duties independently.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had nothing with NAB officials matters as the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and no interference in the institutions official affairs.

He said the whole Sharif family was absconder in these days, adding they were hungry for power and using different tactics for the purpose.

He said the people had rejected politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) because they were well aware about their corruption which had made during their governments.

Replying to question, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital there for his treatment but he was enjoying his life in London.

Farukh Habib said the government of Punjab should have to approach the court for returning Nawaz Sharif.

He said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif escaping from the NAB, adding he should reply the questions of the NAB.

He said opposition was busy for political point scoring over the matter of coronavirus and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) ,adding it should avoid to criticise the government in this regard.

He said people had full confidence on the hones leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Pakistan Peoples Party Family TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

21 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

21 minutes ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

2 hours ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

2 hours ago

MPAs to avoid assembly session if corona test resu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.