NAB Performing Its Duties Independently: Shafqat Mehmood

Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

NAB performing its duties independently: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, performing duties without any pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, performing duties without any pressure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government strongly believed in supremacy of law and and was working to strengthen the national institutions.

The minister said the government had no link with NAB matters, adding opposition should have to support the positive initiatives of the government but it was habitual of criticising every step of the incumbent government just for political point scoring.

He said the government needed opposition's support for making legislation or amending laws in the parliament.

Shafqat Mehmood said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party had done nothing for improving NAB working during their tenures.

