NAB plans to approach HEC library to benefit NAB prosecutors: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the Bureau had planned to approach the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for using its library for future benefit of NAB prosecutors

Chairing a fortnightly meeting to review performance of NAB's operation, prosecution and all regional bureaus of the NAB, he said E-Library having more than 50,000 electronic books related to Law Journals, yearly law reports and monthly law reports etc has already been established at NAB Headquarters, said a press release.

He said NAB has devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at its Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus to review their performance in qualitative and quantitative terms. The system has proved very successful in enhancing the performance of all Divisions of NAB including Regional Bureaus.

The chairman directed all DGs to monitor conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per prescribed time frame so that corrupt should be brought to justice as per law.

He said NAB was committed to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. The Bureau has established libraries at its Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus to facilitate investigation officers and prosecutors in collection of relevant information for expeditious disposal of cases.

The meeting was informed that prosecution division of the Bureau was providing legal assistance to the operations division through close working relationship.

All regional bureaus of NAB conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and pleading cases in accountability courts, high courts as laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It was informed that NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases. NAB was the only organization which has prescribed a maximum time limit of 10 months for expeditious disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases which was a challenging task but the Bureau was committed to beat the clock by putting hard work and ensuring corruption free Pakistan.

The NAB has also introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

The Bureau filed record 630 corruption references in respected accountability courts during a year.

The NAB chairman directed all investigation officers to have a case diary of each case which would be helpful for them in improving the quality of investigation.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of NAB chairman, the prosecution division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.

A mechanism of handling of witnesses has been established in all the regional bureaus of NAB and the result of this intervention is very encouraging.

Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 70 percent in the respected Accountability Courts which is one of the best conviction ratio.