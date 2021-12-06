UrduPoint.com

NAB Plans To Create Public Awareness Against Corruption

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

SUKKUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur office on Monday planned to create public awareness, especially among youths and students, against corruptionIn this connection, Director General NAB office Sukkur, asked the several departments of the provincial government to arrange awareness sessions and public events across the region to mark Dec 9 as the Anti-Corruption Day.

