NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Irfan Baig

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig has said that NAB was playing a key role in making Pakistan a corruption-free country.

Addressing an anti-corruption awareness seminar organized at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi titled "The effects of corruption on fiscal and monetary policies", he said that the scourge of corruption was not only corroding the roots of the society, but the major cause of political, economic and social instability was the element of corruption.

The DG said that all departments can play a vital role in eliminating corruption through the policy of cooperation.

"NAB is playing a dynamic role in eliminating corruption", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha said that the seminar will create awareness among the people about the menace of corruption.

He said the candle that NAB had lit for the eradication of corruption was commendable.

"Confidence building and honesty are the main factors for the stability, foundation and development of institutions." He said that financial policies were directly related to the growth of wealth while fiscal policies were the rules, laws and regulations that determine the implementation of taxes, collections, expenditure and revenue generation.

"Corruption increases inflation and affects the entire social life badly," he said and added that due to corruption, "it becomes difficult to maintain the exchange rate." The Commissioner further stated that economists around the world had written research papers on the macroeconomic indicators of corruption.

Developing countries can get guidance to solve their problems by using it, he added.

Guest Speaker Dr. Miraj ul Haq said that corruption was the biggest enemy of developing countries.

"We need to solve our problems and it's only possible by organizing at the national level to eliminate corruption" he added.