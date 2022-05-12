UrduPoint.com

NAB Playing Pivotal Role In Eradicating Corruption: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday gave away cheques worth Rs 1.05 billion to the affectees of different scams during a ceremony at NAB Lahore

Addressing the affectees, Javed Iqbal said that NAB had taken the responsibility to secure the rights of affectees with full commitment. He remarked the accountability process as a herculean task and said that a strong Institution would be in better position to stamp out the corruption from society.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs 864 billion since its inception, whereas, under his tenure as Chairman NAB the Bureau has, so far, recovered Rs 584 billion.

Talking about the query raised regarding NAB recoveries, he maintained that NAB recovery was being disbursed among the concerned affectees without causing any delay, adding that NAB had distributed more than Rs 50 billion among the affectees of different housing societies.

All the recovered money was part and parcel of general public and was being returned to them, he said.

NAB could not even imagine to touch public money kept in its custody, moreover, NAB also remained fully concerned with ensuring self-respect of every citizens, he asserted.

Talking about the illegal housing societies functional in towns, Javed Iqbal exclaimed that approximately 86 percent housing societies were found as illegally operating. He advised the public to be more cautious while booking any plot, flat or house for them.

He said that NAB had never been a problem for anyone but appeared as a solution for the problems. He denied the allegations of political engineering being associated with NAB by stating that NAB was merely mandated to eliminate the menace of corruption and to recover the looted money from corrupt elements.

He said that NAB's performance had been admired by numerous renowned global institutions.

By admiring the performance of NAB Lahore, he maintained that the regional Bureau massively contributed in the overall performance of NAB.

On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem briefed that NAB Lahore had disbursed Rs 15 billion among thousand of affectees, whereas, the plots, flats and houses to the tune of Rs 85 billion had also been handed over to the affectees concerned.

He denied the pattern of one man show in NAB by saying that all inquiries and investigations were being properly monitored, adding that the NAB had always tried to restore public rights with full dignity.

