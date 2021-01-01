UrduPoint.com
NAB Playing Vital Role, Bringing Transparency To Punish The Corrupt: WEF

NAB playing vital role, bringing transparency to punish the corrupt: WEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was playing a vital role in eradication of corruption with the aim to establish rule of law, transparency and good governance besides bringing the corrupt to justice, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, a Country Partner Institute of New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum Amir Jahangir said.

Briefing chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in a meeting about Global Competitiveness Report 2020 released by The World Economic Forum, Amir Jahangir appreciated NAB for recovering Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception. Amir Jahangir also lauded the efforts of NAB in creating awareness among citizens under its media and communication strategy on the anti-corruption drive involving all other stakeholders including business community so that country should become prosperous.

Amir Jahangir said that almost one year after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the deep economic recession continues around the world to have profound economic and social consequences.

While no nation has emerged unscathed, this year's Global Competitiveness Report finds that countries with advanced digital economies and digital skills, robust social safety nets and previous experience dealing with epidemics have better managed the impact of the pandemic on their economies and citizens, said a press release.

Jahangir further said, "the World Economic Forum has long encouraged policymakers to broaden their focus beyond short-term growth to long-term prosperity. This Report makes clear the priorities for making economies more productive, sustainable, and inclusive as we emerge from the crisis".

Speaking on the occasion National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman thanked WEF for their confidence and appreciation of efforts in eradication of corruption and recovery of Rs. 714 billion through directly and indirectly from corrupt elements.

