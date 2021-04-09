UrduPoint.com
NAB Plays Role In Commencement Of LDA City Project

Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:11 PM

NAB plays role in commencement of LDA City project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has provided all help for commencement of the LDA City project, according to official sources.

The LDA City was envisaged as the biggest venture of Lahore Development Authority in housing sector, with collaboration of the private sector, but it faced unusual delay of eight years in acquisition of lands from the private partners.

According to NAB, the Authority had decided to procure 45,000-kanal land for the LDA City project in 2013 through five private development partners within a year, for which it had announced allocation of 30% of land in the shape of developed plots. However, the development partners failed to provide the required land till 2018 and also sold out the 10,000 entitled plot files to the general public.

Keeping in view the multiple stakes, the NAB Lahore initiated a direct inquiry in 2018 when a severe deadlock persisted between the stakeholders. NAB had arrested two private developers, who confessed to their guilt and offered to provide the remaining land to the LDA. Afterward, they were released on conditional bail from the court on a request of NAB Lahore.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Pakistan constituted a committee for early redress of the matter, which was headed by Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, along with NAB and LDA officials as part of the committee. NAB's recommendations, along with enforcement, helped in provision of 25,500-kanal land (approx) to the LDA, from which 11,300 plots were handed over to the public through balloting.

