NAB Pleads Declaring Nawaz Sharif Proclaimed Offender In Mir Shakil Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

NAB pleads declaring Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender in Mir Shakil case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the accountability court with the plea to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender in the illegal land allotment case involving Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, said Bureau's spokesman.

In a statement issued here, he said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did not turn up in NAB Lahore for recording his statement in the illegal land allotment case to Mir Shakilur Rehman despite issuing several summons.NAB has already issued Nawaz's arrest warrants as per law over his non cooperation in the investigations as the land in question was allotted to Mir Shakil by Nawaz Sharif during his stint as Punjab chief minister.

