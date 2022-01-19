UrduPoint.com

NAB Prays IHC To Dismiss Appeal Of Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

NAB prays IHC to dismiss appeal of Maryam Nawaz

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its comments prayed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss the petition of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its comments prayed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss the petition of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

The NAB had adopted the stance that the appeals of the accused were not maintainable as it was against the facts.

It further said that the accountability court had announced imprisonment sentence to the accused after completing all legal procedure.

The anti graft body said that the accountability court had conducted transparent trial in the reference.

The father of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, her brothers Hassan and Hussain Nawaz had been declared absconder due to non appearance.

It stated that the accused had failed to present the money trail and sources to purchase the Avenfield apartments.

Nawaz Sharif should have told that how this property was purchased and how the money was transferred for it.

The NAB said that the top court had appointed a monitoring judge for this trial. The petition of Maryam Nawaz was an attempt to misguide the court.

The allegations of Maryam Nawaz on monitoring judge come under the contempt of court laws. It prayed the court to dismiss the case of accused.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had submitted the reply to IHC bench during last day hearing on appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

