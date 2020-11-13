ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had prepared a questionnaire for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s corrupt leaders.

The people who were allegedly involved in corruption should answer about their money and assets, earned through unfair means, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had registered the corruption cases against each other during their regimes.

Both the leaders wanted to get rid of the corruption cases through national reconciliation ordinance, he added.

To a question, the minister said Imran Khan was not going anywhere and the army chief had given statements in the favour of the elected government.

The incumbent government, he said, would complete its constitutional tenure.