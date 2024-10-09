Open Menu

NAB Presents Rs 36.8 Mln Recovery Amount Cheque To Punjab Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

NAB presents Rs 36.8 mln recovery amount cheque to Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore reported a significant recovery in a corruption

scandal involving former Punjab chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi and others linked to kickbacks

in construction contracts.

NAB Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir presented a cheque worth Rs 36.8 million to the Punjab

government, which was received by Additional Secretary Finance Abdus Samad in the presence

of NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh, said a spokesperson here Wednesday.

The recovery was a part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in public contracts.

Additionally, the NAB Lahore successfully retrieved Rs 17.2 million from former chief financial

officer Ikram Naveed through a plea bargain.

The NAB deputy chairman emphasized that recovering national wealth was the bureau's top priority,

ensuring that all actions were taken in the public interest. Under the leadership of DG Amjad Majeed

Aulakh, the NAB Lahore had achieved remarkable success, recovering billions of rupees in 2024 alone.

He affirmed that all NAB initiatives were designed to benefit both the public and the national treasury.

To further enhance its outreach, an accountability facilitation cell (AFC) had been established for

parliamentarians and the business community, aligning with the chairman’s vision for accountability,

he informed. The scope of the AFC had also been extended to include bureaucracy after the National

Assembly and provincial legislatures, he mentioned.

According to the chairman’s vision, the NAB was promoting transparency and accountability

within the bureaucracy, business community and lawmakers, he said.

Sohail Nasir said the NAB Lahore continues to hold monthly open hearings as part of its

commitment to public service, which had significantly bolstered public trust in the institution.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Business Punjab Nasir All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

7 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

40 minutes ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

48 minutes ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

1 hour ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

1 hour ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

2 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

2 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan