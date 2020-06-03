UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Probing Against Looters As Per Its Mandate: Senator

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

NAB probing against looters as per its mandate: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation process against corrupts and plunderers as per its mandate transparently.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government was committed with its promise from day one to hold transparent accountability against looters across the board in order to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He clarified that NAB had not conducted raid on Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's Model Town residence on the directives of the government.

The senator said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were involved in massive corruption cases and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding Shehbaz Sharif should face the cases registered against him instead of granted bail from the courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

31 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 16-kanal st ..

2 minutes ago

Mega projects to bring prosperity in Swat: Chairma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.