NAB probing against looters as per its mandate: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation process against corrupts and plunderers as per its mandate transparently.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government was committed with its promise from day one to hold transparent accountability against looters across the board in order to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He clarified that NAB had not conducted raid on Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's Model Town residence on the directives of the government.

The senator said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were involved in massive corruption cases and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding Shehbaz Sharif should face the cases registered against him instead of granted bail from the courts.