NAB Produces MPA Farukh Shah In Accountability Court
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:52 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Monday produced Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, son of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income in an accountability court.
Farukh was arrested Saturday after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest. He surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives.