NAB produces MPA Farukh Shah in accountability court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Monday produced Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, son of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income in an accountability court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Monday produced Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, son of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income in an accountability court.

Farukh was arrested Saturday after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest. He surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives.