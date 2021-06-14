UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Produces MPA Farukh Shah In Accountability Court

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

NAB produces MPA Farukh Shah in accountability court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Monday produced Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, son of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income in an accountability court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Monday produced Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, son of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income in an accountability court.

Farukh was arrested Saturday after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest. He surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Court

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

8 minutes ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

21 minutes ago

2000 talented students belonging to minority commu ..

46 seconds ago

Over 2.5 mln tons meat to be produced in FY 2021-2 ..

48 seconds ago

Putin Denies in Interview With NBC Ordering Navaln ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.