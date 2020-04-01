UrduPoint.com
NAB Proposes Setting Up Of Accreditation Council For Regulating Investigation Professionals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that training was an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of investigation officers and prosecutors.

In a statement, he said NAB accords high priority for training/capacity building of its investigation officers on regular basis on modern lines.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB has designed an accreditation council to regulate the affairs of investigators in the country. The main concept of accreditation council is to regulate the affairs of investigators in line with rapidly changing technological and legislative advancements, which require coordinated efforts of all concerned with the support of public and private professionals.

The transactional syndicates operating across the globe warrant for synergized efforts to train the investigation professionals with international best practices.

The establishment of an accreditation council for regulating and accrediting the investigation professionals is vital which could be a benchmark of similar institutions around the world.

The proposal for bringing investigators both in the public and private sectors under one accreditation umbrella with the requisite mechanism for synergizing outsources potential is proposed to concerned quarters as investigation sector is one of the largest corruption prone governance area in Pakistan, which in turn causes a significant trust deficit between the State and the citizenry and therefore warrants for a legislative reform at the national level.

