UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Prosecutor Failed To Visit Miftah Ismail In Jail For Five Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in jail for five months

TV anchor Munizae Jahangir claimed that prosecutor could not investigate Miftah Ismail where he was kept in jail for five months

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) A Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) admitted before the court that he could not visit the jail where former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was kept for last five months to investigate LNG case, senor anchor Munizae Jahangir said here on Tuesday.

Taking to twitter: Munizae Jahangir who hosts a news show on Aj tv wrote: “Shocked to learn that in Miftah Ismail LNG case the investigating officer of NAB admitted before the court that he never visited jail over the past 5 months that Ismail was incarcerated to interrogate the PML-N leader,”. Munizae also tagged PTI official by asking the ruling party’s leaders that how it was justified.

On Dec 23, the Islamabad High Court allowed bail to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal here on Monday.

A two-division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Ata Minallah took up the petition, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million against his release on bail.

Miftah Ismail—the former finance minister- was facing the charges of corruption in LNG scandal. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and nine others were also nominated in LNG reference against him.

NAB arrested Miftah and former MD of Pakistan Station Oil Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq after IHC rejected their bail plea. The NAB took them in compliance of the Supreme court order in which anti-graft watch dog was ordered to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for their alleged role in LNG contract. Abbasi was accused of granting contract of LNG to favorite company.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Twitter Company Oil Visit Gas Islamabad High Court TV Million Court

Recent Stories

NAB files reference against ex minister, DG QDA, o ..

12 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Local Govt Commission for ICT wit ..

12 minutes ago

Two Launch Complexes for Angara Rockets Built at P ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Built 2 Launch Pads for Angara-Class Rocket ..

12 minutes ago

ZHO, King Salman Centre for Disability Research in ..

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.