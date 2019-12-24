NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in jail for five months

(@fidahassanain)

TV anchor Munizae Jahangir claimed that prosecutor could not investigate Miftah Ismail where he was kept in jail for five months

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) A Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) admitted before the court that he could not visit the jail where former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was kept for last five months to investigate LNG case, senor anchor Munizae Jahangir said here on Tuesday.

Taking to twitter: Munizae Jahangir who hosts a news show on Aj tv wrote: “Shocked to learn that in Miftah Ismail LNG case the investigating officer of NAB admitted before the court that he never visited jail over the past 5 months that Ismail was incarcerated to interrogate the PML-N leader,”. Munizae also tagged PTI official by asking the ruling party’s leaders that how it was justified.

On Dec 23, the Islamabad High Court allowed bail to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal here on Monday.

A two-division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Ata Minallah took up the petition, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million against his release on bail.

Miftah Ismail—the former finance minister- was facing the charges of corruption in LNG scandal. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and nine others were also nominated in LNG reference against him.

NAB arrested Miftah and former MD of Pakistan Station Oil Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq after IHC rejected their bail plea. The NAB took them in compliance of the Supreme court order in which anti-graft watch dog was ordered to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for their alleged role in LNG contract. Abbasi was accused of granting contract of LNG to favorite company.